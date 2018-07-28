Manchester United Preparing to Sell £25m-Rated Defender to Clear the Way for Harry Maguire

By 90Min
July 28, 2018

Manchester United are preparing to launch a 'huge bid' for Leicester City's Harry Maguire as they move closer to sealing defender Marcos Rojo's £25m switch to Wolverhampton Wanderers. 

United have been heavily linked with making a move for an established centre back this summer, but Jose Mourinho had been informed that he first needed to offload one of his five existing central defenders, and the Argentina international is expected to be the player to make way.  

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Rojo returned straight to Manchester instead of joining up with the rest of the squad in the United States following his post World Cup holiday, where he is understood to be ironing out the details surrounding his future. 

According to the Telegraph, the Red Devils approached the Foxes earlier this week and made it clear that they are willing to blow the transfer record for an English defender out of the water by making an offer upwards of £60m for the 25-year-old. 

However, Leicester are prepared to make Maguire their second highest paid player - worth up to £100,000-per-week - behind only Jamie Vardy after warning United that their star man was not for sale, with Claude Puel eager to build his side around the England international.

The Foxes remain firm in their stance that they have no desire or need to sell Maguire after sanctioning Riyad Mahrez's £60m move to Manchester City earlier in the window, where they have the added bonus of the defender having four-years left on his existing contract at the King Power Stadium. 


The report claims only an offer more than £70m would see the Foxes re-evaluate their stance, a fee which would easily surpass the current record for an English defender held by Kyle Walker following his £50m move to City last year. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)