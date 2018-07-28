New Bayern Munich Wonderkid Explains Why He 'Dreamed' of Signing for Die Roten

Canadian youngster Alphonso Davies has revealed how as a child he never expected to one day be playing alongside the footballers he was controlling on FIFA. His move to Bayern Munich has made it become a reality, and the 17-year-old can't wait to get started.

He may still be four months away from his 18th birthday, but Davies has already made 54 appearances for Vancouver Whitecaps - and was the first ever player born in the 2000s to feature in MLS.

But now a new journey begins, following his transfer to Bayern (which will go through properly once the season finishes across the Atlantic), and Davies will link up with his new teammates in January 2019, and by the sounds of it, he probably needs pinching to realise this is actually happening.

"It's exciting being able to sign for a club with Bayern Munich," he told the official Vancouver Whitecaps website. "I've dreamed about this as a kid.

"Those are the guys (the Bayern players) I was looking up to as a kid, watching them on TV, playing with them on FIFA. Getting to be able to meet them and play with them is exciting.



"I talked to Javi Martinez, that's the only player I met; so he just said 'welcome, hope to see you soon and can't wait to hang out with you'. A couple of weeks before things happened they told me about it and I was excited obviously, being scouted by a top club like that it's exciting so.

"They showed me their plan for me on the field, showed me how they would put me in the team - or at least try to put me in the team.

Timothy Nwachukwu/GettyImages

"Yeah I'm a little bit nervous but I mean life comes with challenges and I'm ready to take on this one."