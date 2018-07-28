New Sevilla Boss Pablo Machín Makes Barcelona Outcast a Top Priority in Summer Market

Pablo Machín has made Barcelona full-back and former Sevilla player Aleix Vidal his top priority this transfer window as the Spanish boss looks to improve his side's defence for the upcoming season, as reported by AS.





Sevilla continue to negotiate with Barcelona over a deal for the pacy defender, who could be available for as little as €10m - considerably lower than the €18m that the Catalan club paid for Vidal back in 2015.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

The 28-year-old only made 30 appearances in La Liga in the past three seasons, and is open to a move away from the Camp Nou as he seeks more game time. The right-back saw himself thrown even further back in the pecking order last season when Nelson Semedo arrived, with Sergi Roberto a key factor on the right as Barca won their seventh La Liga title in the last ten years.

Aleix Vidal is close to returning to Sevilla. The club have agreed to pay Barça €10 million. Announcement could be made soon. [md] pic.twitter.com/rKQBZ2pgD6 — Barça Centre (@barcacentre) July 26, 2018

Machín's side look set for another season in the Europa League after a 4-0 win over Újpest in the second qualifying round, which makes them firm favourites to make the group stages, if they weren't already.

Vidal would bring versatility to this Sevilla side, as he can play in any right sided position on the pitch - whether that is the furthest man forward or the deepest man back. Machín will need a strong versatile squad if Sevilla are to make any headway in La Liga, as his side will likely be playing two fixtures a week up until Christmas.

DESIREE MARTIN/GettyImages

With the departure of right-back Miguel Layún, who rejoined Porto after a short loan deal to Sevilla, Machin will need to add reinforcements and as Vidal knows the club, it could make him the perfect option.