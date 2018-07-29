Real Madrid Manager Wants World Class Striker Amid Robert Lewandowski 'Dream Move' Rumours

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has reportedly made it clear that he needs a world class striker this season, following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Marca, the former Spain boss has been pleased with the performances of Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale during the course of this summer's pre-season campaign, but he believes that he will need another elite forward to get his team through a long and demanding season.

Real Madrid suffered when Gareth Bale sustained a long-term injury last summer and they can't risk something similar happening last season. Furthermore, they don't have five-time Balon d'Or winner Ronaldo to call upon following his move to Juventus. It's clear to see why Lopetegui wants another striker at the Santiago Bernabeu next season and senior officials at the club are said to understand this.

This report comes in close connection to another report from Marca, which suggests that Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski has 'not given up his dream' of playing for Real Madrid.

However, the striker is under contract with the German champions until 2021 and both clubs are not willing to 'enter a war' with each other over a transfer for Lewandowski this summer. Marca say that the chances of the move going through are 'low, but not nil' - although it seems as though there could well be zero chance of a move.

NICOLAS ASFOURI/GettyImages

On their pre-season tour, Real Madrid have tried to make up for their lack of strikers by taking Borja Mayoral and Raúl de Tomas with them. Despite being two very promising strikers, they are yet to play at Champions League level and so reinforcements are most certainly needed in the Spanish capital.