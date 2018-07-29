Sky Sports Reporter Suggests Aaron Ramsey Is Considering Arsenal Exit Amid Contract Standoff

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey continues to allow his future at the club to hang in the balance by not signing a new contract, with Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth suggesting that the Welshman is considering a move away from the Emirates this summer.

New Arsenal manager Unai Emery is said to be keen for Ramsey to stay at the club, with the midfielder expected to play a key part of the Spaniard's plans for the upcoming season.

However, Ramsey is yet to confirm he will still be at the club come the start of the Premier League campaign and rivals Chelsea have been linked with a sensational £30m swoop.

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/GettyImages

Speaking to the Sky Sports Transfer Podcast (via the Daily Star), Sheth said: “Very, very interesting. Unai Emery says that he wants him to stay and he thinks he’s going to stay.





“Ramsey did an interview in their pre-season tour. Very interesting quotes.

“He just said we’ll see what happens but my agent and the club are talking. Not the most committal answer."

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/GettyImages

Arsenal have overseen a overhaul of the first team this summer after the Gunners came a lowly sixth place in the Premier League last season, with legendary manager Arsene Wenger leaving to be replaced by former Sevilla and PSG manager Emery.

The club have also brought in the likes of Stephan Lichststeiner, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Lucas Torreira with the intention of shoring up their defensive issues and breaking back into the top four next season.

As the longest serving player at the club, Ramsey is central to Emery's plans and could play a big role for Arsenal next season, potentially even as capatain. Even so, the Welshman refuses to be drawn on an answer regarding his future.