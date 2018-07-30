Crisis Point Looming at Man Utd as Jose Mourinho Clashes With Board Over Transfer Funds

Manchester United could be plunged into crisis just a couple of weeks before their Premier League campaign gets underway, after revelations that Jose Mourinho is at loggerheads with the club's board.

The Red Devils boss has been in sombre mood throughout pre-season, despite the club sanctioning a big money move for Brazilian midfielder Fred earlier this transfer window, in addition to the captures of highly rated full-back Diogo Dalot and backup keeper Lee Grant.

His apparent dismay with his playing squad has led to speculation that Mourinho wishes to continue overhauling the playing staff at great expense, which in turn, as reported by MailOnline Sport, has led to a falling out with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over the release of more funds, and the club's transfer policy as a whole.

Rey Del Rio/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

The Portuguese manager has been critical of many of his players during the past few weeks, and revealed in his most recent post-match press conference, held after his side were humbled 4-1 by Liverpool, that he feels more additions need to be made.

"I would like to have two more players. I think I am not going to get two. I think that it’s possible I will have one," Mourinho said.

"And that one, I gave a list to my club of five names a few months ago. And I wait to see if it’s possible to have one of these players.

"If it’s possible, it’s possible. If it’s not, it’s not. If it’s possible, it’s good. If not then we keep fighting and working and believing in the players we have."

Mourinho's words certainly seem to suggest differences of opinion with Woodward and the club's board. He has been afforded unwavering financial support since taking over from Louis van Gaal two years ago, bringing in Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku among others for extortionate transfer fees. Now it seems, despite not having any cash-flow issues, that United will operate 'sell to buy' limitations on Mourinho's market activity.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The club may be running out of patience with Mourinho's continued outbursts though, with his recent comments that half of his squad 'won't be here on August 9' sure to have added a significant amount of fuel to the Old Trafford flames.