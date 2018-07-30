Leeds Confirm Arrival of Exciting Manchester City Prospect Jack Harrison on Season-Long Loan

By 90Min
July 30, 2018

Leeds United have confirmed the loan signing of Jack Harrison for the coming season, the 21-year-old arriving from Manchester City. 

Harrison has played over 50 games in MLS for New York City FC and will spend the 2018/19 campaign at Elland Road - with a possible debut in prospect against Stoke City in the Championship on Sunday.

Elsa/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

Speaking to LUTV, Harrison said: "I’m very excited about this opportunity, it’s all happened pretty quickly and I am happy to be here. Leeds United is a great club, there is a lot of history and I want to be a part of that, we want to get promoted this year and I hope to be able to help do that. 


"I can’t wait to get on the pitch and play in front of the fans at Elland Road and show everyone what I can do." 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

As a youngster, Harrison had spells with Liverpool and Manchester United, prior to joining NYCFC in 2016.


His performances at NYCFC attracted the interest of partner club Manchester City and in January 2018, Harrison put pen to paper and signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Harrison praised the Spaniard when he was unveiled at his new club, adding: “I spoke with Pep Guardiola about Marcelo Bielsa and he had a lot of encouraging words and a lot of Pep's ideas and philosophies are built around some of the same ones here as well, so obviously those similarities are helpful."

Michael Stewart/GettyImages

During his time in Major League Soccer, Harrison scored 14 goals for the Yankee Stadium outfit. He has also been capped at youth level by England, with two appearances at Under-21 level.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)