Leeds Confirm Arrival of Exciting Manchester City Prospect Jack Harrison on Season-Long Loan

Leeds United have confirmed the loan signing of Jack Harrison for the coming season, the 21-year-old arriving from Manchester City.

Harrison has played over 50 games in MLS for New York City FC and will spend the 2018/19 campaign at Elland Road - with a possible debut in prospect against Stoke City in the Championship on Sunday.

Speaking to LUTV , Harrison said: "I’m very excited about this opportunity, it’s all happened pretty quickly and I am happy to be here. Leeds United is a great club, there is a lot of history and I want to be a part of that, we want to get promoted this year and I hope to be able to help do that.





"I can’t wait to get on the pitch and play in front of the fans at Elland Road and show everyone what I can do."

As a youngster, Harrison had spells with Liverpool and Manchester United, prior to joining NYCFC in 2016.





His performances at NYCFC attracted the interest of partner club Manchester City and in January 2018, Harrison put pen to paper and signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Harrison praised the Spaniard when he was unveiled at his new club, adding: “I spoke with Pep Guardiola about Marcelo Bielsa and he had a lot of encouraging words and a lot of Pep's ideas and philosophies are built around some of the same ones here as well, so obviously those similarities are helpful."

During his time in Major League Soccer, Harrison scored 14 goals for the Yankee Stadium outfit. He has also been capped at youth level by England, with two appearances at Under-21 level.