Real Madrid Lodge Shock £100m Offer for Chelsea Duo as Los Blancos Enter Race for Willian

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Chelsea star Willian, lodging an opening £100m bid that also involves goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The Brazilian midfielder has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge all summer, with his relationship with previous Chelsea manager Antonio Conte having deteriorated during the Italian's final season in charge of the club.

La Liga rivals Barcelona have been credited with strong interest, along with Premier League rivals Manchester United. Reports in Spain, via MailOnline Sport, now claim that Real wish to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu along with long-term target Thibaut Courtois.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The Belgian goalkeeper is reportedly keen on a move back to Spain, where his children still live after his three year loan spell at Atletico Madrid between 2011 and 2014. He has one year left on his deal at Stamford Bridge, and it's likely the club will look to cash in on Courtois, with the chances of losing him on a free transfer next summer extremely high.

He has emerged as Los Blancos' number one goalkeeping target in recent weeks, after the club baulked at Roma's asking price for Alisson Becker. The Brazilian has subsequently joined Liverpool for a whopping €75m fee, leaving Courtois front and centre in Real's crosshairs.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

The breakdown of the offer would appear to value Willian at around £65m, with Courtois' valuation of around £35m making up the remainder of the £100m offer. Any potential deal will need to be done quickly, from Chelsea's point of view at least, with the transfer window closing on August 9 for Premier League clubs.

Everton's Jordan Pickford and Stoke's Jack Butland are two names that have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but the wheels will need to be put in motion quickly if these deals are indeed to be done.