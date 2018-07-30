¡YA LLEGARON! | Los mejores MEMES de la jornada 2 de la Liga MX

Concluyó la Jornada 2 del Torneo Apertura 2018. En una semana de muchos goles y emociones, no podían faltar los mejores memes que se vieron en las redes sociales. No tuvieron piedad con América y Cruz Azul. ¡Para morir de la risa!
Image by Arturo Du León
Image by Arturo Du León
Image by Arturo Du León
Image by Arturo Du León
Image by Arturo Du León
Image by Arturo Du León
Image by Arturo Du León
Image by Arturo Du León
Image by Arturo Du León
Image by Arturo Du León
Image by Arturo Du León
Image by Arturo Du León
