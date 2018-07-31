Everton Interested in Manchester United Defender But Must Meet Red Devils' £30m Valuation

Everton are in pole position to sign Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo, with the Red Devils informing the Argentina international that he can leave the club - as long as a bid meets their £30m valuation of the player.

Rojo, 28, has not joined United on their preseason tour of the U.S., even though Argentina exited the World Cup at a (relatively) early stage, giving him plenty of time to recuperate before embarking on the travels to America.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Rojo joined United in 2014 from Sporting CP, and signed a contract extension in March that would see him stay at Old Trafford until at least 2021, but it appears that the United hierarchy are willing to entertain the possibility of selling the passionate defender - if their valuation is met.

Enter Everton, who recently spent £50m to bring Richarlison to Goodison Park from Watford. The Toffees are late to the transfer window party, but could be looking to make up for lost time by snapping up Rojo in an attempt to bolster their ageing back line.

Rojo only played in nine Premier League matches last season after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury, but was one of the few bright spots for Argentina during their disastrous World Cup campaign, scoring one goal and assisting on another during the group stage.

It's unclear if United manager Jose Mourinho would be willing to let Rojo go however, considering his recent comments around what he perceives to be a lack of strength in the team. Indeed, the Red Devils have been unusually quiet in the transfer window, despite continued rumours linking the club with Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld.

With just 10 days left in the transfer window both Everton and United may look to get in one or two more players to improve their squads - but time is running out to get deals done.