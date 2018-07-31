Mourinho 'Confident' Man Utd Will Sign One More Player & Says 'That's Fine' as Backtracking Begins

By 90Min
July 31, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that he is 'confident' of signing just one more player this summer instead of two, although after seemingly hitting out at the club in recent days the nature of his comments also give an impression of some damage control.

Mourinho stated after United's 4-1 pre-season defeat against Liverpool that he wants two more players before the rapidly approaching transfer deadline and revealed that he gave club officials 'a list of five names months ago' in preparation for the new season.

JON SUPER/GettyImages

So far, only Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant have arrived and it led one report from the Daily Mail to claim that the United boss is 'at war' with Old Trafford chief Ed Woodward.

But in his latest comments, Mourinho appears to be backtracking, putting his desire for more players down to simply being a manager, claiming that every boss of every club is the same. Now, he insists that signing just one more player in what remains of the summer is 'fine'.

"I'm confident I'll get one," he told beIN SPORTS.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"I think two is not what I will get. I think in every pre-season it happens basically the same with probably every club, which the manager wants more. It is our nature and our way to always want more for your team.

"But club decisions are different. Normally you don't get what you want which basically happened throughout my career. If I sign one player before the window closes, that's fine."

Given that Fred is the only one of the three signings so far that has a chance of playing regularly for United this coming season, Mourinho has admitted his team will be little different.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

"We basically have the same players [as 2017/18]," the Portuguese explained. "The players we have bought one is a goalkeeper cover, one is a 19-year-old kid, so in fact we have one new player which is Fred, so of course our team is not going to be very different."

United remain heavily linked with Leicester and England defender Harry Maguire.

