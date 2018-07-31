Tottenham Director Hits Back at Fans Criticising Daniel Levy for Summer Transfer Business

Tottenham's executive director Donna-Maria Cullen has leapt to the defence of Daniel Levy, claiming the criticism regarding his summer transfer business has been unfair.



With the Premier League season less than two weeks away, Tottenham are yet to make a signing this transfer window whilst rival clubs have already splashed the cash on some world class talent.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Many fans fell they've been misled, with Mauricio Pochettino earlier claiming he'd prefer to get his business done early, but Cullen has claimed the Argentine is relaxed ahead of the new season. Speaking to Sky Sports during Tottenham's preseason tour of America, Cullen claimed recent criticism aimed towards Levy for Tottenham's lack of signings has been completely unfair.

She said: "Mauricio is very relaxed. I also think there was a misinterpretation of his comments [at the end of last season]. He will say that what he said was not about going out and spending money.



Henry Browne/GettyImages

"Sometimes there's a degree of frustration at how much is written [about Levy] that isn't accurate. But what you get with him is he is so focused on delivering for this club, and that's why any of us who work around him think it's grossly unfair."



Tottenham have thrived under the management of Pochettino since his arrival at the club. Two third place finishes and a runners up finish in the last three seasons have propelled Spurs into the Champions League - competing amongst the best clubs in the world.

They'll be looking to wrap up their preseason with a win before they look to finally get their hands on a Premier League trophy this coming season, after years of challenging for the title.