Transfer Rumors: Man United Eyes Yerry Mina, Vidal to Barcelona

After the club's interest in Harry Maguire cools off, Man United eyes Yerry Mina, while Arturo Vidal seems to be attracting Barcelona's attention. Here are the latest rumors as we approach the last days of the transfer window. 

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
August 02, 2018

The transfer window approaches its final days and a number of interesting rumors have been circulating as major clubs prepare for the 2018-2019 season. From Barcelona's search for a midfielder to Man United's need for a stronger backline, here is the latest gossip from around Europe. 

Barcelona eyes Arturo Vidal: It all started as a tease from the midfielder's son and his YouTube channel, but more outlets have reported on a possible move to Spain. Bayern is reportedly ready to transition and remove certain midfielders in this transfer window, especially since Leon Goretzka's arrival, and the Chilean star might be one to leave Germany and join Barça for a reported $35 million transfer. (The Guardian)  

Man United closing in on Yerry Mina: After losing interest in England, Leicester City star Harry Maguire, the Red Devils are apparently shifting their attention on the Colombian star, who could potentially move to Old Trafford for around $39 million. (Sky Sports)    

Willian to meet with Maurizio Sarri over future: It's been an interesting summer for the Brazilian star, who recently told his legal team to take action over a forged letter claiming he had given authority to another agent to represent him. Now, he is also set to meet his new manager to discuss his future and his late arrival in preseason. (ESPN)

Everton makes bid for Marcos Rojo: After purchasing Richarlison and Lucas Digne, the Toffees keep making moves and make a reported bid for Manchester United's Marcos Rojo. If Mina relocates to Manchester, it would seem realisitc for the Argentinian to find a new club. Rojo would replace his compatriot Ramiro Funes Mori, who left the club for Villarreal. (Ole)

Tottenham looks to offload: The pursuit for Jack Grealish continues as Spurs hope to sell Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Mousa Dembele in order to collect enough money for Aston Villa's creative midfielder. (Sky Sports)

[tweet

]

Done deals: Japan international Yoshinori Muto joins Newcastle, while Cheikhou Kouyate signs with Crystal Palace from West Ham. Meanwhile in Italy, Leonardo Bonucci and Gonzalo Higuain have completed their medicals for Juventus and AC Milan respectively. All that is left is for the official announcement.   

 

  

 

