Leon Goretzka confirmed that he rejected an approach from Barcelona to join Bayern Munich as he was finally unveiled at the Allianz Arena on Thursday.

Goretzka announced back in January that he was to leave Schalke to join rivals Bayern in the summer, a decision which went down very badly with the fans and board at the Veltins-Arena.

Seven months later he has finally been introduced as a Bayern player. In his first press conference, he revealed that the German champions had not been the only huge club after his signature, confirming Barcelona's interest.

"That was an honour, of course," he said of Barca's interest, quoted by FourFourTwo. "I had several options and took a lot of time for my decision and believe that I have made the best choice with Bayern.

"I see myself as a number eight, but I'm flexible. I'm ready to play in different positions.

"I have a very positive impression of [head coach Niko] Kovac. Everything else will come over the next few days."

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić was also at the press conference, where he was effusive in his praise of the new signing.

"Leon is a really good footballer with qualities that will help take our team forward. He's dynamic, fast and technically strong," said the 41-year-old.

Goretzka, who will wear the number 18 shirt, could make his Bayern debut when the Bundesliga winners take on German Cup holders Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Super Cup a week on Sunday (12 August).

Goretzka has just returned from an extended holiday after the World Cup. He was a peripheral part of the German side which was eliminated at the group stage.