Antoine Griezmann hasn't been shy in expressing his wishes to eventually come to MLS, and he's at it again.

Griezmann, after winning the UEFA Super Cup with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, dropped another hint at a future move in his postmatch remarks–with LAFC his apparent desired destination. The lure, in addition to the other assets LAFC has to offer, is Carlos Vela, Griezmann's former teammate from Real Sociedad.

"Carlos, big hug. Wait for me in Los Angeles in MLS, I'm coming," Griezmann said in a post-match interview with Univision, answering a question that mentioned Vela.

Griezmann, fresh off a World Cup triumph with France, is unlikely to move anytime soon after pledging his future to Atletico Madrid in a drawn-out televised special called "La Decisión," which was a more theatrical version of LeBron James's infamous 2010 decision to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat. The 27-year-old Griezmann signed a new deal with Atletico Madrid through 2023 after making his choice to stay put instead of bolting for Barcelona, so MLS and LAFC would either have to pay a hefty transfer fee or hope for some leniency if they're to lure Griezmann stateside at any time in the next five years.

Griezmann has had his eye on the USA for some time. In his book "Behind the Smile," which was released last November, he claimed he would like to end his career playing for his idol, David Beckham, in Miami, and he reiterated those remarks in a later interview with France Football in which he stated: "I love the States. I want to have an NBA season ticket and go and watch each game with my children. I already see myself there. I don't know which city yet, but why not in Beckham's franchise in Miami? It would be the best to play under Beckham."

With an NBA season ticket in Los Angeles, he'd be able to watch his Decision counterpart, James. For what it's worth, LAFC part owner Magic Johnson is the current president of basketball operations for the Lakers.