Liverpool & Chelsea Target Bayer Leverkusen Leon Bailey Signs New Long-Term Deal

Bayer Leverkusen have announced that winger Leon Bailey has signed a new deal, committing himself to the club until 2023 after a highly impressive 18 months in Germany.

The 21-year-old signed from Genk for £11m last January, and has been a fixture in the team ever since, sparking interest from a number of top teams in the process.

CONTRACT EXTENSION: Leon Bailey has extended his contract with Bayer 04 Leverkusen until 2023!

The announcement puts an end to the immediate speculation surrounding his future and seriously strengthens Leverkusen's negotiating position over one of their hottest prospects should a bid come in.

The Jamaican forward scored 12 goals and registered six assists last season, as Leverkusen finished fifth in the Bundesliga to secure Europa League qualification.

He was linked heavily with Liverpool and Chelsea this summer, but the close of the Premier League transfer window last week means those avenues are closed for the foreseeable.

Leverkusen have so far done well to hold on to the squad that secured fifth place last season - with Bernd Leno representing the only high profile departure to date, despite the likes of Julian Brandt and Jonathan Tah being frequently linked with an exit.

They have also added to the squad, with highly rated teenager Paulinho joining from Vasco Da Gama and 24-year-old right back Mitchell Weiser signing from Hertha.

The deal represents good business, and the news comes at a good time as they prepare to kick off their Bundesliga season against Borussia Monchengladbach next Saturday.