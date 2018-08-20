Real Madrid Suffer Worst Home Attendance for Nearly a Decade in First Post-Ronaldo Match

By 90Min
August 20, 2018

Real Madrid suffered their worst home attendance for nine years during their 2-0 win over Getafe on Sunday night as the aftershocks from the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo were felt for the first time. 

Dani Carvajal and Gareth Bale started Julen Lopetegui's reign at the current European champions off with maximum points, 24 hours after Barcelona had set the bar with their 3-0 Camp Nou victory over Alaves. 

And, also like in Catalonia, the lack of support from the stands was clear to see, with the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu showcasing 33,000 empty seats on Sunday evening - according to The Sun, Los Blancos' lowest attendance for nearly a decade. 

It is unlike the Madridistas to turn out in such small numbers, with the last time crowd levels were so low a period in which Real Madrid suffered an end-of-season collapse and lost five consecutive games; including the El Clasico to Pep Guardiola's Barça. 

However, the departure of Ronaldo has been labelled as a potential catalyst for the less than 60% full stadium, with the Portuguese's sale to Juventus over the summer not sitting well with large chunks of the Madrid fan base. 

Another aspect to consider, however, is La Liga's time scheduling, with the fixture kicking off at 10.15pm local time - 90 minutes later than the majority of ties last year - and their recent announcement to take one league game to North America for the next 15 years. 

Although it is both commendable and encouraging to see the Spanish top-flight attempting to compete with the likes of the Premier League around the world, certain fans may see it as losing their own game as they are effectively punished by being unable to see every fixture of their own league without travelling abroad. 

Nevertheless, for Madrid, the fix last time gate entries were so low came by turning back to their Galactico roots, with the humiliating defeat to Real Mallorca on May 24, 2009, sparking the signings of signing Kaka from AC Milan, Ronaldo from Manchester United and Karim Benzema from Lyon. 

So, it may prove to be an interesting summer for the Madridistas after all. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)