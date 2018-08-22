Report: Thierry Henry in Talks to Manage Bordeaux

Former Arsenal star Thierry Henry is reportedly in talks to take over at Ligue 1's Bordeaux, according to Sky Sports–where Henry recently left his role as an analyst to focus on transitioning into full-time coaching.

For the last two years, Henry has served as an assistant on Roberto Martinez's staff with the Belgium men's national team. Belgium finished third at the 2018 World Cup in Russia this summer, the best finish in its history in the tournament.

Henry retired from playing in 2014 following a decorated 20-year professional career that concluded in MLS with the New York Red Bulls.

Bordeaux, which finished sixth last season in Ligue 1, suspended its current manager, Gus Poyet, after he expressed displeasure over the sale of striker Gaetan Laborde to Montepellier during this past transfer window. Poyet called the transfer, which had been executed without his knowledge, "a disgrace" following Bordeaux's Europa League win over FC Mariupol. Eric Bedouet was named interim manager in his place, and led Bordeaux in a 2-1 loss against Toulouse on Sunday.

According to Henry's former manager at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger, the former French international is interested in Bordeaux's opening and has what it takes to succeed as a manager.

"Yes, he wants to do it, he is intelligent and he has the qualities," Wenger recently told Corse Martin in an interview.

Should Henry get the job, he would become the second of Arsenal's 2003-04 undefeated "Invincibles" to take a Ligue 1 coaching job this summer, joining Nice manager Patrick Vieira, who left MLS's NYCFC for the post.