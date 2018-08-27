Man Utd Tipped to Pursue Roma Midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini in January Transfer Window

Manchester United have been tipped to revive alleged interest in Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini when the January transfer window opens in four months' time as manager Jose Mourinho desperately seeks to strengthen his squad after a disappointing summer window.

One of the few deals that United did complete during the summer was the £50m capture of box-to-box Brazilian midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk. But, according to a claim from The Sun, the Manchester club are looking to Pellegrini as well.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The 22-year-old Italian rejoined boyhood club Roma last summer after a €10m buyback clause was activated for him to return from a two-season spell at Sassuolo.

He finished last season with 37 appearances and eight combined goals and assists to his name, notably featuring in the 4-2 Roma win over Liverpool in the Champions League semi final second leg.

Pellegrini is part of a new generation of Italian internationals after making his debut for the senior Azzurri side in the summer of 2017. Italy missed out on the 2018 World Cup and will be hoping to make amends in the new UEFA Nations League and Euro 2020 qualifying.

As far as United are currently concerned, Mourinho will be hoping for a much better performance from his team when they host Tottenham at Old Trafford on Monday night than was on display against Brighton a week ago.

"Just looking at Leicester and Brighton - against Leicester we didn't make mistakes and we played well, we won. Against Brighton, we made mistakes and we paid for the mistakes and we lost," the Portuguese told ManUtd.com.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"I think you look at football in a pragmatic way - normally you get what you deserve, so if you want to win against a big team, you cannot make mistakes."