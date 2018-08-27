Man Utd Tipped to Pursue Roma Midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini in January Transfer Window

By 90Min
August 27, 2018

Manchester United have been tipped to revive alleged interest in Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini when the January transfer window opens in four months' time as manager Jose Mourinho desperately seeks to strengthen his squad after a disappointing summer window.

One of the few deals that United did complete during the summer was the £50m capture of box-to-box Brazilian midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk. But, according to a claim from The Sun, the Manchester club are looking to Pellegrini as well.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The 22-year-old Italian rejoined boyhood club Roma last summer after a €10m buyback clause was activated for him to return from a two-season spell at Sassuolo.

He finished last season with 37 appearances and eight combined goals and assists to his name, notably featuring in the 4-2 Roma win over Liverpool in the Champions League semi final second leg.

Pellegrini is part of a new generation of Italian internationals after making his debut for the senior Azzurri side in the summer of 2017. Italy missed out on the 2018 World Cup and will be hoping to make amends in the new UEFA Nations League and Euro 2020 qualifying.

As far as United are currently concerned, Mourinho will be hoping for a much better performance from his team when they host Tottenham at Old Trafford on Monday night than was on display against Brighton a week ago.

"Just looking at Leicester and Brighton - against Leicester we didn't make mistakes and we played well, we won. Against Brighton, we made mistakes and we paid for the mistakes and we lost," the Portuguese told ManUtd.com.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"I think you look at football in a pragmatic way - normally you get what you deserve, so if you want to win against a big team, you cannot make mistakes."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)