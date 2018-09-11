The next chapter in the storied rivalry between the USA and Mexico takes place Tuesday night at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

The longtime Concacaf foes both feature interim coaches and rosters littered with untested, young talent as they both turn the page after the 2018 World Cup cycle. It was clearly a more successful cycle for one than the other, with Mexico reaching the round of 16 in Russia and the USA failing to qualify for the first time since 1986. But they have both picked up the pieces and are getting started on the long road to the 2022 winter World Cup in Qatar.

Both sides have seen players depart since their friendly losses on Friday, with the U.S. losing the services of two starters from the 2-0 defeat to Brazil, John Brooks and Paul Arriola. Mexico is even more depleted after a 4-1 loss to Uruguay, with Hirving Lozano, Raul Jimenez, Guillermo Ochoa, Orbelin Pineda and Erick Gutierrez all departing either due to injury or their clubs' request.

The match also marks the first opportunity California-born midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez has to play against the USA after switching his allegiance to El Tri in January.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for the match:

¡Por nuestros colores! ❤️ 🇲🇽



Este es el XI inicial, presentado por @CocaColaMx, con el que jugaremos ante Estados Unidos.

¡A dejar todo, equipo! 👊🏼#ElFútbolEsNuestro pic.twitter.com/hmADOLjFD4 — Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) September 12, 2018

Here are the rosters for both sides:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Alex Bono (Toronto FC), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew)

DEFENDERS: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City), Eric Lichaj (Hull City), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Nantes), Shaq Moore (Reus Deportiu), Tim Parker (New York Red Bulls), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC), Julian Green (Greuther Fürth), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain)

FORWARDS: Andrija Novakovich (Fortuna Sittard), Bobby Wood (Hannover 96), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC)

MEXICO

GOALKEEPERS: Hugo González (Necaxa), Gibrán Lajud (Tijuana)

DEFENDERS: José Abella (Santos Laguna), Oswaldo Alanís (Real Oviedo), Edson Álvarez (Club América), Jesús Angulo (Tijuana), Gerardo Arteaga (Santos Laguna), Jesús Gallardo (Monterrey), Luis Rodríguez (Tigres UANL)

MIDFIELDERS: Erick Aguirre (Pachuca), Roberto Alvarado (Cruz Azul), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Jonathan González (Monterrey), Víctor Guzmán (Pachuca), Elías Hernández (Cruz Azul), Diego Lainez (Club América)

FORWARDS: Alan Pulido (Guadalajara), Ángel Zaldívar (Guadalajara)