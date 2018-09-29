TODO LISTO | La posible alineación de América para el Clásico ante Chivas

By 90Min
September 29, 2018

Este domingo, América se enfrentará a Chivas en la cancha del Estadio Azteca por otra edición del laureado Clásico Nacional.

Aquí, te presentamos la posible alineación de las águilas para el encuentro.


1. Agustín Marchesín (Portero)

Jam Media/GettyImages

2. Paul Aguilar (Lateral derecho)

Jam Media/GettyImages

3. Bruno Valdez (Defensor central)

Hector Vivas/GettyImages

4. Emmanuel Aguilera (Defensor central)

Christian Petersen/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

5. Jorge Sánchez (Lateral izquierdo)

Pedro Mera/GettyImages

6. Guido Rodríguez (Mediocentro)

Pedro Mera/GettyImages

7. Mateus Uribe (Mediocentro)

Jam Media/GettyImages

8. Renato Ibarra (Extremo derecho)

Jam Media/GettyImages

9. Cecilio Domínguez (Extremo izquierdo)

CARLOS MILANES/GettyImages

10. Oribe Peralta (Segunda punta)

Hector Vivas/GettyImages

11. Henry Martín (Centrodelantero)

Jam Media/GettyImages

