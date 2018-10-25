How to Watch Chelsea vs. BATE Borisov: Live Stream, Time

How to watch Chelsea vs. BATE Borisov in the Europa League group stage on Thursday, October 25.

By Avi Creditor
October 25, 2018

Chelsea looks to make it three wins in three matches in the UEFA Europa League as it welcomes upstart BATE Borisov to Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Chelsea has enjoyed a fine run of form under new manager Maurizio Sarri in the Premier League, and that has carried over to Europe as well, where the Blues have edged both Vidi and PAOK by 1-0 scorelines to take six points from their first two matches. In order to make it nine points, Chelsea will have to top its Belarusian opponent without the services of superstar Eden Hazard, who is being rested with a minor back injury.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: None in USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match with a subscription to B/R Live.

