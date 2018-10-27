Mauricio Pochettino Responds to Real Madrid Speculation as Julen Lopetegui Teeters on the Brink

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino insists that he hasn't been paying attention to reports linking with a move to Real Madrid ahead of the January transfer window.

Los Blancos have found themselves in a rough patch and it is widely believed that the club are now working to replace their head coach, Julen Lopetegui.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is among the frontrunners for the job at the Santiago Bernabéu, although reports recently claimed that Real Madrid would make a 'desperate last-ditch' attempt for Pochettino.

Spurs' head coach has been playing down rumours with a move back to Spain, adding that he hasn't even been keeping up to date with the speculation.

"Because I am in a different country, my English is not so good, I don't follow too much the media," Pochettino said, quoted by the BBC. "I don't have social media, I don't receive information.

"Real Madrid job is always going to be there for Pochettino"@JJenas8 doesn't think Pochettino would leave #Spurs mid-season should Real axe Lopetegui.



📻 https://t.co/owUyZtYyXA pic.twitter.com/qJtRao1uJW — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) October 26, 2018

"That's why my head, my face, I look younger than I actually am. Stuff like that happens in football. You can't change anything."

Pochettino has previously been linked with moves to La Liga's biggest clubs, although a managerial stint with Barcelona has been taken off the table by the 46-year-old due to his ties with city rivals Espanyol.

That would leave the door open to Real Madrid. However, Pochettino is starting to reap the rewards of his four-year spell in north London and the Argentine could find it difficult to walk away when Spurs are considered one of the best sides in Europe.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

With a stadium move just around the corner too, although that has been pushed back until 2019, Real Madrid would have to pay over the odds to have Pochettino succeed Lopetegui this season.