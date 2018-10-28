Chris Hughton Hails Brighton's Defensive 'Determination' During 1-0 Win Over Wolves on Saturday

Chris Hughton heaped praise upon his Brighton side after they ground out a 1-0 victory over Wolves on Saturday.

A second half strike from Glenn Murray proved enough for the Seagulls, who hung on to claim their third consecutive victory in the Premier League - something Hughton was hugely proud of.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"The focus at the moment in the changing room was more about winning three on the spin which, for a club like ourselves, is very difficult to do," Hughton claimed, as per the Brighton and Hove Independent.





"It's that more than the performance as we can certainly play better and in the last two weeks we have had to rely on determination in the team, team spirit and players defending very, very well.

🎶 1-0 to the Albion...



👏 Three consecutive top-flight victories for the first time since 1981!



💯 goals for @GM_83 and 3⃣ @premierleague points - what a feeling!



🔵 #BHAFC 1-0 #WOL 🐺 pic.twitter.com/cXPtf8BBvE — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) October 27, 2018

"When you are Brighton playing in a second season in this division, you are always looking down as oppose to looking up. It is all about picking up points and securing a bigger gap as we can from that bottom three."

Hughton went on to discuss the impact of Murray, whose goal was his 100th for the club. Despite being a doubt to start through injury, Hughton explained that Murray was always keen to play.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"Glenn was adamant he wanted to play. For us it was always going to be about, would there be a nervousness? Because we followed protocol, we knew medically he was fine to play.

"He played a part in the build-up and that is Glenn's strength (finishing).He is not a player with blistering pace or not going to score too many outside the box, but his strength and desire is there, he wants to get into the box and generally if he lays off the ball, he is trying to get on the end of it. He is someone that is desperate to score goals."