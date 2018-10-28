Fulham Boss Slaviša Jokanović Disappointed to Conceded 'Easy Goals' in 3-0 Loss to Bournemouth

Fulham fell to a disappointing 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, as goals by Callum Wilson and David Brooks piled the pressure on Slaviša Jokanović.

The defeat means that the Cottagers have now lost four league games in a row, conceding 15 goals in the process. The result leaves Fulham 18th in the table with just one victory to their name.

Fulham fall to defeat here at Craven Cottage. Callum Wilson and David Brooks the scorers for the away side. #FULBOU pic.twitter.com/l0zVXvsOf9 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 27, 2018

Speaking about his side's early-season rut, Jokanović said this to Football London: "We must keep working - we keep going forward, being brave, support each other.

"We tried to do something and tried to show different attitudes and tried sticking altogether and be organised and we tried working off the ball with many players, but we conceded easy goals."

He added: "From my position, I miss the power, strength, speed."

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

However, whilst Fulham's performance was poor, Jokanović was keen to praise Bournemouth: "Bournemouth were not an easy game - they offered a professional performance and are working together and were more solid, organised and they punished us after many challenges where we weren’t at a good level."

Some have questioned whether the Cottagers' poor form is down to the players' inability to make the step up from the Championship to the Premier League.

Addressing this query, the Fulham manager said: "This is Premier League, everything is faster, more power, more strength, we need to adapt ourselves for this situation.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

"I don't need to talk about individual mistakes, we need to be organised and if somebody makes a mistake, we pay the price, but for the second goal we lost three challenges and didn’t defend well enough and they scored the goals."

Fulham's 3-0 loss comes at a bad time as they now face a tough run of fixtures, with games against Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United in their next seven games.