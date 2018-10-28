Javi Gracia Full of Praise for His Watford Side After Comfortable 3-0 Win Over Huddersfield

Javi Gracia has admitted he feels he has the best squad in the Premier League after Watford secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Vicarage Road.

After a positive start from the visitors, it was Watford who got themselves in front thanks to a wonderful solo effort from Argentine Roberto Pereyra. They soon doubled their lead after Gerard Deulofeu took on two Huddersfield defenders before unleashing a powerful strike which sailed past Jonas Lossl in the Terriers' goal to double the Hornets' lead.

David Wagner's men came out fighting in the second half and pushed desperately for a way back into the match, however Issac Success wrapped up the win for Watford with a close range finish with 10 minutes remaining to make it 3-0 .

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Gracia admitted whilst it wasn't his side's finest performance, he's happy for the players and the fans after yet another win. He said: "I don't think today has been the best game.





"I think today we have many things to improve but I'm very pleased for my players and for the supporters. We have created many chances but maybe today we created more chances on the counter-attack.

"If we had finished better we could have score more goals but we are happy with the result knowing Huddersfield are a difficult and tough team."

The win over Huddersfield secured Watford's best ever start to a Premier League season, and Gracia went onto admit he feels he has the best squad in the league whilst insisting he's proud of the team's achievement.

"For me, this is the best squad in the Premier League. I don't think we'd be able to achieve to win the championship. But we are going to try to enjoy every game, and try to do that for our supporters, help them enjoy it with us.

"But in all the games we are going to make a big effort to get the best results. I think it's important to win the game today and I'm proud to get that achievement (of the best-ever season start). But I prefer to think only of the next game, I don't spend much time looking at the table. I think that's not good for us, it's better to refocus on the next game and try to do our best."

The win means Watford remain in seventh but sit just two points off a top-four spot. They'll be looking to make it three successive wins when they take on a struggling Newcastle United side on Saturday.

