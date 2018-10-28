Joe Gomez Opens Up on the Difficulties He Faced After Making the Move to Liverpool 3 Years Ago

Joe Gomez has openly discussed the difficulties he initially faced after making the move to Liverpool back in 2015.

Gomez was snapped up by the Reds after impressing for Charlton and, after a tricky few seasons that were interrupted through injury, he has now cemented himself as a first team regular under Jurgen Klopp.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

However, in an interview with the Daily Mail, the England international revealed that the move to Liverpool was not always straightforward.

"There is never a point where you think 'I don’t want to be here' because you are at an amazing club with amazing people.

"But it was hard at times, those first two years, I won’t lie.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"It is a lot to cope with. I had no exposure to it. I couldn’t cook. I could put a pizza from Iceland in the oven but that was it.

"The ladies there - Carol and Caroline - would pack my meals and I would microwave them."

Gomez found it particularly difficult to adapt to life without his girlfriend, but he revealed that she has now moved across from London to live with him.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"She would come up every weekend but, that apart, I was by myself.





"In the week I would be down and would look forward to her coming up. She is here now and we live in Formby."

The 21-year-old went on to discuss the recent surprising stat that revealed the centre-back has hit the highest sprint speed out of any of his teammates this season.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

"Mo [Salah] and Virgil [Van Dijk] have bantered about having a race but I think a few of us would fancy ourselves. Not that the sports science team would allow it!

"I think over the first 10 yards me and Virgil would be looking at Sadio and Mo’s backs. But we may claw some back towards the end."