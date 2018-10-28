Jurgen Klopp Delighted With Liverpool's Points Tally Following 4-1 Victory Over Cardiff

By 90Min
October 28, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described his side's points tally of 26 from their opening ten Premier League games as 'exceptional' following their 4-1 win against Cardiff

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri and a Sadio Mane brace sealed the victory at Anfield, with Callum Paterson's strike little more than consolation for the visitors, as Klopp paid tribute to his side's strong start to their league season, winning eight of their opening ten games.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"The start [to the game] was really good, exactly like it should be," said Klopp post-match, as quoted by Sky Sports"We played good football and moved them around. Their tactic of man-marking did not really work and we could pass the ball where we wanted.


"The boys are really disappointed with the goal we conceded. It will happen one day. In that period we were a bit sloppy, losing the ball here, losing the ball there. Cardiff could live with 1-0 or 2-0, as they know a set-piece can put them back in the game.

"But they did not get back in the game because we closed it with two wonderful goals. We are really happy - 26 points after 10 games is exceptional - so we are really happy."

Liverpool are now top of the table ahead of Manchester City's game against Tottenham, with the result against Cardiff helping the club equal their best start to a Premier League season after ten games.

Despite the 4-1 scoreline, Klopp praised the efforts of Cardiff for making the game difficult, as they looked to frustrate the hosts at Anfield. 

He added: "Yes Cardiff lost a few games already, but it is never clear as they never give up. That makes them really difficult to play. But we made the best of it and I am really happy about that."

