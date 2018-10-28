Juventus' Nedvěd Hints at January Move for Man Utd's Pogba & Claims Ace Is One of 'World's Best'

Juventus vice chairman Pavel Nedvěd has hinted that he's hopeful of the club re-signing former star Paul Pogba from Manchester United in the January transfer widow, and has claimed that the midfielder is one of the best players in the world.

The Frenchman's future has been in question since his public falling out with Red Devils boss José Mourinho last season, and rumours linking the player with an imminent exit from the club still persist. Pogba left United to join Juventus in 2012 after his contract expired, and then rejoined the Premier League side in 2016 for a staggering €105m.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, via Goal, Nedvěd conceded that he was interested in bringing the 2018 World Cup winner back to Serie A, and said: “I think (Paul) Pogba is one of the best players in the world, so it’d be wonderful, but he’s at Manchester and therefore talking about it is futile. We’re alert on the transfer market, but January is a long way away.”

Juventus triumphed over United in their Champions League group stage clash at Old Trafford earlier in the week, as Massimiliano Allegri's side comprehensively outclassed their opposition with a clinical performance. The Serie A serial winners are chasing their eighth consecutive league title, and adding Pogba to their ranks would certainly aid their endeavours.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

As United's season got off to a rocky start, the 25-year-old was stripped of the vice captaincy by his manager in September, having filled in as captain for Antonio Valencia while the player was injured. He was filmed being reprimanded by Mourinho following a controversial social media post, and the pair's relationship is clearly showing no signs of improving.

In other news, Mourinho has claimed that he has no option but to start misfiring Romelu Lukaku against Everton on Sunday, as he has no other players capable of leading the line. The former Chelsea boss said that the Belgium forward, who hasn't scored since mid-September, has to start upfront, as playing Marcus Rashford in the position would leave him without a winger.