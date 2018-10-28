Man City's Bernardo Silva Reveals Reason Behind Pep's Admiration & Dubs Him One of the 'Best Ever'

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has suggested his popularity with boss Pep Guardiola is due to his high work rate, and that his coach is one of the best managers in the history of the game.

Silva has excelled at City since joining the club from Monaco last season. A key player in Guardiola's side, the Portuguese international has featured in all nine of the team's Premier League matches so far this season - scoring three goals and providing one assist. The versatile 24-year-old is capable of playing either on the right wing or in a more central position.

Discussing his success at City, Silva explained why he believes his manager is so enamoured him, and claimed to Inews: "I think firstly it’s about my work rate. I’ve always tried to play for the team, not just for myself but for the whole team. But I think I have the qualities that the manager wants: pressing high, creating chances, enjoying having it and enjoying controlling the game.

“But I think the way we play is not only the way the manger wants, but the way all the players want to play too. Of course we are professional, but we enjoy the way we play so much.. Because we have the ball, because we press high, because we try to create chances. I’m just doing what I love; so I’m having fun. All you want to do here is improve."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Silva also praised his coach, claiming he was the key reason behind his choice to join City: "It means a lot (being signed by Guardiola). Imagine: It’s Pep! He’s one of the best managers ever. After that game we spoke, he said congratulations and a few other nice things, so as soon as I had a chance to come to Manchester City, to come to him...how could I say no?"

In other news, City defender John Stones has outlined his ambition to remain with the club until the end of his career. The 24-year-old has become an integral part of Guardiola's defence in recent times, with his ability on the ball perfectly suiting the Catalan coach's style. Stones is also a seasoned England international, and scored at the 2018 World Cup against Panama.