Napoli Star Allan Earns First Brazil Call-Up for Friendlies With Cameroon & Uruguay

Napoli midfielder Allan has earned his first call-up to the Brazil international squad ahead of the friendly matches against Uruguay and Cameroon in November.

In recent years, Allan has emerged as one of the finest box-to-box midfielders in Europe, and many questioned why he was yet to make an appearance for Brazil. He is a key player for Napoli and has made 144 appearances for the club since his arrival in 2015.

A lista completa da #SeleçãoBrasileira para os últimos amistosos do ano: Uruguai 🇺🇾 e Camarões 🇨🇲 #GigantesPorNatureza pic.twitter.com/sHXo9JTSnd — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) October 26, 2018

The Brazilian Football Federation announced the squad on Twitter, revealing that Allan will be included for the upcoming friendlies, which will both take place in England.

The Napoli midfielder is also eligible to represent both Italy and Portugal and, as the upcoming matches with Uruguay and Cameroon are just friendlies, Allan will still remain eligible to play for all three countries.

He has featured for Brazil's youth teams in the past, but the 27-year-old has been away from the international setup for many years. Allan's agent, Gustavo Arribas, has previously pleaded with manager Tite to select Allan for the national team, and it seems as though his prayers have now been answered.

Brazil are known for their exciting attacking players, but Allan does not fit the typical mould of a Brazilian footballer. Instead, he is a powerful box-to-box midfielder, who enjoys working hard on the defensive end and allowing his more attack-minded teammates to flourish.

Allan was a key part of Napoli's impressive form under now-Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri. He was converted from a defensive-minded midfielder into a more complete player, similar to Sarri's use of N'Golo Kante this season.

The match with Uruguay will take place at The Emirates Stadium, the home of Arsenal, whilst the friendly against Cameroon will be played at the Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.