Rafa Benitez Happy With 'Positive Result' Following Newcastle's 0-0 Draw With Southampton

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has admitted that he is happy with Newcastle's performance during the 0-0 draw with Southampton.

The match was a dull encounter, and Newcastle rarely looked threatening in attack. Benitez's side were seemingly happy to defend deep, but it was their continued struggles at the opposite end of the field which will worry fans, as Newcastle's search for their first victory of the season continues.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Speaking after the game, Benitez revealed that he was pleased to earn a point against Southampton. He is quoted by The Newcastle Chronicle as saying: "In the circumstances it is a positive result, a clean sheet and one point away.





"We are in a difficult position but it is a small step forward in terms of confidence and showing that we can compete and do what we're expected to do. The team is working hard so I can not complain.

"You have to analyse the circumstances and where we are at the moment. To go away, have a clean sheet and get a point - I think it’s positive.

"Again, I will say our fans are quite clever and they can see sometimes that we were a little bit nervous on the ball. It’s something we have to manage if we want to turn things around. I think the team, with the way they were working today, will do it."

Michael Steele/GettyImages

After the draw with Southampton, Newcastle have moved up to 19th in the Premier League, ahead of Huddersfield Town on goal difference. However, fans will be concerned with their recent performances, as their struggles in front of goal seem to worsen with each passing week.

They will now be preparing themselves to face Watford in their next match and will be desperately hoping to finally secure three points for the first time this season.