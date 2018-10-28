Southampton Manager Mark Hughes 'Frustrated' by Negative Newcastle Following 0-0 Draw

Mark Hughes has admitted that he was frustrated by Newcastle United's tactics following Southampton's goalless draw with the Magpies.

After failing to find the back of the net, Southampton are now goalless in their last five matches. They were by far the better side against Newcastle, yet still struggled to create any significant chances.

Following the match, Hughes revealed his disappointment towards the result, acknowledging that his side must improve in the future. Southampton posted an interview with Hughes on their official website, and Hughes said: "We’re all frustrated and disappointed about the return for our efforts.





"I thought on the day we were the side trying to win the game and Newcastle came here to try and frustrate.

“We wanted to get on the front foot clearly and have momentum in our play but constantly we were having to turn around and collect balls they’d played over the top and restart attacks from deep positions.





“We picked it up in the second-half and didn’t allow them to get in behind us. We had the better chances and tested their keeper whereas I don’t think Alex [McCarthy] has had a save to make in the last two games.

“At the top end of the pitch, it’s about taking chances when we create them and I feel we’re showing a little bit of anxiety in those moments.





“Our home form is something that is irritating everybody at the moment and we just can’t seem to get that feeling of anxiety that we have where we just can’t get the ball over the line so that will change. I think everybody saw today we were fully committed to what we’re trying to do.”