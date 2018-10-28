'We Did Enough to Win': Nuno Espirito Santo Laments Wolves' Poor Finishing During Loss to Brighton

Nuno Espirito Santo claimed that various missed opportunities cost his Wolves side dearly as they slipped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Brighton.

Glenn Murray's second half strike did the damage and, despite a late rally, Wolves were unable to break down a solid Brighton back line.

Following the match, Santo expressed his dismay with the result and suggested that Wolves need to find a clinical edge in the final third.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

“We had many chances and we conceded the only chance that Brighton had, so that disappoints me, because in that moment it requires focus, requires rules, and we cannot, from a throw in, concede a goal," Santo said, per Wolves' official club website.





“But we tried, we played better [than against Watford], but the result was not for us today.

“The result was not what we expect and not what the boys worked for, but the performance was good. We had a reaction, which is what I expect. But we must improve in the final third. We created many chances and deserved to put the ball in the net.

“We did enough to win, but credit to Brighton because they defended well and threw bodies on the line to stop the ball, so well done to them.”

Wolves saw their claims for a penalty turned down in the first half when Jose Izquierdo appeared to handle a strike from Matt Doherty in the box. However, Santo refused to blame the decision on the defeat.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“I haven’t seen the replays, but this is football,” he said. “This is the job of the referees. Sometimes they have good decisions and right decisions, sometimes they don’t see things and don’t give the decisions.

"Sometime football gives and sometimes football takes; this is the story. We cannot complain, we just have to move forward.”