'We Responded Well': Diego Simeone Pleased With Atletico Madrid Performance During 2-0 Win

Diego Simeone has admitted he's happy with how his side responded from their Champions League defeat midweek as they ran out 2-0 winners over Real Sociedad at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid came into the game off the back of their worst ever defeat under Simeone when they lost 4-0 against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night, and it looked as though it would be another frustrating match for Atletico with Real Sociedad starting strongly in defence.



However Atletico got the breakthrough on the stroke of half time when a neat piece of skill from Angel Correa allowed him to square the ball across the face of goal which, via a deflection, landed at the feet of Diego Godin who slotted home to give his side the lead.

Sociedad continued to press the home side at the start of the second half, however another unlikely source in Felipe Luis made sure of the points on the hour mark thanks to his fine finish which sailed into the top corner to make it 2-0 .



Speaking to the media after the game (via Mundo Deportivo ) Simeone admitted he was happy with his side's response after their disappointing defeat midweek. He said: "Like all the games we play, we have the need to compete well.





"We had a good match in Dortmund although the result was bad, and after three days we responded well. We did not use our changes because the boys were good, it was difficult to enter at that rate. I liked the team for continuity, for the leadership, for the rebelliousness, that's what they are."

The win means Atletico temporarily climb to the top of La Liga with Barcelona facing off against Real Madrid on Sunday. They'll be looking to make it back-to-back wins when they take on Leganes on Saturday.