'We Weren't Good Enough': David Wagner Slams Huddersfield's Defensive Display During Watford Loss

David Wagner admitted his Huddersfield side weren't good enough as they slumped to a 3-0 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road.

The visitors started the game well, however soon found themselves behind thanks to a sublime solo goal from Roberto Pereyra. After 20 minutes they were 2-0 down after Gerard Deulofeu took on two Huddersfield defenders and unleashed a stinging shot past Jonas Lossl in the visiting goal.

Wagner's men began the second half well going in search of a goal which would've seen them get back in the game, however Issac Success made sure of the points for Watford with 10 minutes left after his finish from close range made it 3-0 .

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Wagner admitted his side weren't good enough defensively on the day. He said: "In general, defensively we didn't look good enough or compact enough.



"In our offensive game we had some good situations, but we lost the ball more often and too easily and Watford are a threat on transition. If you don't bring them under pressure then it's difficult and this is what happened today.

"I've said this whole time that we've improved consistently. We had some unlucky moments as well, but I'm able to say we were not good enough performance-wise and this was the case today. We have to be focused in the performances."

The loss means that Huddersfield's search for a first Premier League win this season goes on with their run extending to 10 games, and Wagner admitted performances must improve if his side want to start picking up points. He added: "We have to perform to collect points like we have done today.

"Defensively it's difficult to get a clean sheet, and it's difficult to get a result, so this is why it makes sense that we have to be focused better on the performance and do better than we've done today."

The loss means Huddersfield now drop to the bottom of the Premier League table, and they'll be desperate to end their winless run on Monday night when they take on fellow strugglers Fulham at the Kirklees Stadium.