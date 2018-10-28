Wolves Close to Agreeing Fee With Sporting CP for Rui Patricio After Latest Contract Revelation

Wolves look set to pay Sporting CP €18m for Rui Patricio after it has been revealed that the keeper previously refused a €5m signing on bonus.

Patricio joined Wolves in the summer transfer window on what initially appeared to be a free deal after the 30-year-old cancelled his contract with Sporting CP. This came after Patricio was attacked at the club's training ground by ultras who were upset with Sporting's performances during the 2017/18 season.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

However, the deal has still not been fully agreed and the Portuguese club have been seeking compensation for the transfer ever since he moved over to England.

Now it seems as though a deal may be close to completion. According to Portuguese media outlet Record, Patricio turned down a €5m signing on bonus when he joined Wolves in order to bridge a gap between the two clubs.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

If this proves to be accurate, Wolves are going to be paying Sporting CP a fee of €18m in order to complete the permanent signing of Patricio.

Sporting's president Frederico Varandas explained the details of the deal that has been struck, claiming: "Wolverhampton will pay €18m for Rui Patrício and Sporting will add €14m, while the other €4m will be for intermediaries.

"It was not easy and I can not explain everything"

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

So far this season, Patricio has featured in all of Wolves' Premier League matches and has been a huge hit amongst supporters.

The Euro 2016 winner has managed to keep four clean sheets from his first 10 appearances, with his agility and reactions making him a firm fan favourite at Molineux already.