Gennaro Gattuso Claims He Has Milan's Full Backing After Win Against Sampdoria Despite Exit Rumours

Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso claimed he has the full backing of his staff and team following his side's 3-2 Serie A win over Sampdoria, amid rumours that he could be sacked after a sluggish start to the campaign.

I Rossoneri came from 2-1 down to beat the Genoise side in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon, with summer signing Gonzalo Higuaín and former Liverpool man Suso providing the goals to ensure victory.

The win saw Gattuso's side move to fifth in the table, but they are still a whopping 13 points off current leaders Juventus.

Three goals and three points! COME ON!

3 gol, 3 punti! DAI RAGAZZI!#MilanSampdoria 3-2 pic.twitter.com/SNrGYujAlK — AC Milan (@acmilan) October 28, 2018

Speaking after the match, via Four Four Two, the Italian coach chose to focus on his players' input to the win rather than his own, and said: "Congratulations to the boys, they are the ones who take the field. It is right that when you do not win the blame goes to the coach.





"If I saw a signal from the team that they were no longer following me, for the relationship I have with the club, I would take a step back, but I will not do it because I know the team follows me and I keep working because the team and the staff follow me. We can improve but there is too much pressure, I often hear the rumours...for my part there is calmness.





"It's difficult to train...but I live well, I do not train a small club here, I like talking about football. We must have continuity of results, we must do everything to recover in the standings."

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Clearly, Gattuso has no intention of throwing in the towel any time soon, and is determined to succeed with the club he starred for as a player.





With Juventus still dominating the competition after nearly a decade of supremacy, a title challenge is unrealistic, but Milan will be determined to qualify for the Champions League again this season for the first time since 2014.

Meanwhile, Gattuso has revealed that summer signing Mattia Caldara is set to miss a further two months due to injury, further prolonging his efforts to make his Serie A debut for the side.

The Italy international joined the San Siro giants from Juventus in the last transfer window, as part of the deal that saw Leonardo Bonucci make a hasty return to his former club.