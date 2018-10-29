Maurizio Sarri Happy With Chelsea After 4-0 Burnley Win & Reveals Hopes Over Eden Hazard Return

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri claimed he was very happy with his side's performance following their 4-0 Premier League thrashing of Burnley, and revealed his hopes regarding Eden Hazard's return from injury.

The Blues took the lead midway through the first half, as Alvaro Morata clipped home from close range after a precise through ball from Ross Barkley.



A quick double from Barkley and Willian saw Chelsea storm to a three goal lead in the second half, before Ruben Loftus-Cheek put the icing on the cake in stoppage time to complete the 4-0 rout.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the win, Sarri claimed he was impressed with how his side improved after a sluggish start, and said: "For ten minutes it was very difficult at the beginning.





"Then we started to play very well and we managed the match well better than other matches. I am very happy for Alvaro (Morata), for (Ruben) Loftus-Cheek again.





"I am disappointed for Giroud because today he could have scored and he needs a goal. But everything is okay we played very well, in full control for 80 minutes apart from the first ten."

The Blues' win saw them move to second in the Premier League table, two points behind leaders Liverpool. Alongside the Reds and Manchester City, Chelsea are still unbeaten so far this season, and an enthralling title race is beginning to develop.

Discussing the condition of Hazard, who was absent again after missing his side's 3-1 Europa League win over BATE Borisov on Thursday evening, Sarri said: "I want Eden (back playing) as soon as possible. I don't know for Wednesday but I hope for Sunday."

The Blues take on Crystal Palace next weekend, and will be hopeful of their talisman returning for the game.