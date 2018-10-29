WSL Roundup: Man City Lose Ground in Title Race as Prolific Arsenal Win Big Again

Manchester City are kicking themselves after the latest round of FA Women's Super League fixtures saw them lose ground in the title race as a result of two dropped points at home against Reading.

WSL champions in 2016, City played in the unusual time slot of Friday evening but couldn't get the better of the mid-table Royals in Manchester. A goal from Reading's Jade Moore shortly after half-time cancelled out a stunning earlier strike from Georgia Stanway.

33. GOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLL!!!@StanwayGeorgia fires a beautiful curling shot from 30 yards out to take us into the lead! GET IN!



💙 1-0 ⚫ #mancity pic.twitter.com/aKI2yi4mk7 — Man City Women (@ManCityWomen) October 26, 2018

It means that City, having also played a game more, are now three points behind Arsenal at the top of the table after the Gunners continued their flying start to the season with a comfortable 4-0 win over Bristol City two days later.

There were two more goals from prolific Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema, while fellow Netherlands international Danielle van de Donk and England midfielder Jordan Nobbs also got on the scoresheet.

Elsewhere, reigning champions Chelsea finally won only their second WSL game of the season after a solitary first half strike from Magda Eriksson was enough to beat Liverpool. The result saw the Blues leapfrog the Reds into fourth place.

Bizarrely, it was only the third league goal that Chelsea have scored this season after failing to find the net in all but one of their previous six fixtures.

Further down the table, West Ham were victors over win-less Everton after goals from Jane Ross and Alisha Lehmann overturned the early lead given to the Toffees by Claudia Walker.

Brighton have at last won their first WSL game of the season after beating Yeovil, who remain nailed to the bottom on no points following a sixth straight defeat. First half Seagulls goals from Jodie Brett and Victoria Williams ensured Ellie Mason's second half strike was mere consolation.

🔁 Movement at both ends of the table, and @ArsenalWFC still the team to beat…



📺 Don't forget, you can watch all the highlights on the BBC Women's Football Show, from 11:30pm or on iPlayer! #FAWSL pic.twitter.com/vet09jr70Z — The FA Women's Super League (@FAWSL) October 28, 2018

In the second tier Women's Championship, Tottenham moved five points clear of promotion favourites Manchester United as a result of difficult circumstances.

Spurs eased past Aston Villa, but United's scheduled clash with Leicester was postponed following the tragic helicopter crash at the King Power Stadium the day before that claimed the lives of Foxes owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others.