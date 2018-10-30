Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Hits Out at Football Chiefs Over Lack of Anti-Racism Action

By 90Min
October 30, 2018

Antonio Rudiger has called for football authorities to do more to tackle racism in the game, warning that a lack of punishment for fans and clubs could be seen as a tacit acceptance of racist chanting. 

Roma fans directed racist chants at Rudiger in the Champions League last season, with UEFA failing to charge the Italian club – despite opening a case after the incident. 

Quoted by BBC Sport at a Chelsea Foundation equality and diversity workshop, Rudiger said: "They need to do more, if they don't do more they're the same as the people doing it. Maybe sometimes they think it's hard to punish their fans but at the end of the day, to me, it's a clear sign that you're accepting it."

The Roma chants last year were not the first that Rudiger had experienced while playing an Italian team – with Lazio fans targeting him in 2017 when he was playing for Roma in the Rome derby at the Stadio Olimpico. 

"I dealt with that in my own way by keeping quiet and respecting Italian culture," he said. "I can never say that I did wrong or misbehaved, that's what's important for me and that's how I carried on. Just because some idiots say things, I don't need to involve the whole of Italy in that, I like Italy and had a great time there but some people need to get punished harder."

UEFA have come under fire for small or non-existent punishments in racism cases over the past year, including multiple cases in Russia in the build-up to the 2018 World Cup. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)