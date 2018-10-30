Jose Mourinho Left 'Fuming' as Ed Woodward Cancels January Transfer Summit at Last Minute

By 90Min
October 30, 2018

Jose Mourinho has been left 'fuming' after Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward cancelled a meeting the pair had planned to discuss January transfer targets and potential plans to install a director of football at Old Trafford. 

The summer transfer window saw only two arrivals intended for first team action, with backup goalkeeper Lee Grant joining Fred and Diogo Dalot on the signing list between seasons – while Mourinho was hoping to bring in a high-profile defender, with Toby Alderweireld and Jerome Boateng in mind.

The Sun report that Mourinho, who asked for the meeting last week, was told that Woodward would be unable to attend, dealing another blow to Mourinho in a month laden with frustrations.

Speaking after United's defeat to Juventus in the Champions League last week, Mourinho disclosed details of a conversation he had with Juve owner Andrea Agnelli, who he said was aiming to win ten consecutive Serie A titles. 

Mourinho said: "So they won seven in a row, but they bought Cristiano and Bonucci and Can and Cancelo, so they always want more and more and more. I think the objective of the club is happiness related to football results. They are going to chase that treble. If it is not this year, they are going to chase it next year. If it is not next year, they are going to chase it in the other years.”

Asked why United are failing to match last season's runners-up spot in the Premier League, Mourinho added: “My belief is that you did not take me seriously when I said that the second position last season was a phenomenal position for us and that this season was going to be difficult. In football now, every team is getting really powerful and is ready to invest millions.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)