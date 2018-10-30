Luciano Spalletti Believes Inter Are 'On the Right Road' Following Sixth Consecutive Serie A Victory

Luciano Spalletti's Inter side put in a dominant performance on Monday evening as they ran out 3-0 winners away to top four rivals Lazio.

A Mauro Icardi brace and a strike from Marcelo Brozovic earned Inter the points as they moved into second place in the Serie A table, and recorded their sixth win on the bounce in the league.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Spalletti hailed the importance of such a victory, even if he wasn't completely satisfied with all aspects of his team's performance. "The performance was vital and it must always be vital for us," the Italian told Inter's official website after the match. "We need to manage the game as we did in the first half because in the second half we gave the ball away too much which allowed Lazio to create some problems for us. This win shows that we’re on the right road because you can’t play like that unless the groundwork has been laid in the previous matches".

"When you play for Inter, you can only do one thing and that is put in great performances and get great results, otherwise, the job is only half-done. The President has been clear, we have certain ambitions so this is what the attitude must be."

Spalletti also gave an insight into his team selection against Lazio. “Joao Mario as a starter? We have a lot of matches and a strong squad at our disposal. He did really well, particularly during the first half. He allowed Borja Valero to recover after the Barcelona game, who then came on during a key moment of the game to help us keep the ball. De Vrij on the bench? I didn’t want to put him in a difficult position and expose him to the whistles at the Olimpico. He’s a sensitive guy".

Inter turn in their best performance of the season, beating Lazio 3-0 away. And they do it with the unlikeliest of characters in the hole: Joao Mario, who until that point had played zero minutes since last season... — Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) October 29, 2018

"Brozovic? He has a compass in his feet. He knows football and can pass the ball cleanly in his area of the pitch. He's a fundamental player for us. Today, he was also helped by Miranda and Skriniar who both passed the ball well and allowed the two full-backs to avoid pressing and find space.”