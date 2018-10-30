Ousmane Dembele Told to Find New Club After Failing to Convince Ernesto Valverde at Barcelona

By 90Min
October 30, 2018

Ousmane Dembele has been told to look for clubs who could be willing to take him in January, after failing to carve out a role as a regular starter since his move to Barcelona just over a year ago. 

The young French forward started just 12 games last season due to a mixture of injury and form concerns and, although he has started this season a little more brightly, manager Ernesto Valverde still seems reluctant to trust him in big games. 

Spanish radio station RAC1 (via Mundo Deportivo) report that the 21-year-old was instructed to look for a January move last week, before being left on the bench to start Sunday's Clásico – although he shone in his 15-minute cameo, providing an assist for Arturo Vidal

One possible option for Dembele and Barca is a part-exchange swap deal with Paris Saint-Germain to facilitate a return to Catalonia for Neymar, whose departure triggered Dembele's purchase last summer. 

The Brazil star is reportedly unhappy in Paris, particularly with the emergence of Kylian Mbappe pushing him out of the limelight. Barcelona don't have the liquid cash to make a play for Mbappe without including at least one high-profile player in the deal though, and Dembele fits the profile better than anybody else in their squad. 

Dembele has now been benched for arguably Barcelona's three most difficult games of the season – coming on for cameos at home to Real Madrid and away to Valencia, and not even making it off the bench in a 4-2 win away at Tottenham in the Champions League. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)