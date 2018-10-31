Arsenal Make £8m Bid for Ajax and Argentina Defender Nicolas Tagliafico

Arsenal have reportedly made an £8m bid for Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, as the Gunners look to address their defensive deficiencies ahead of the January transfer window.

Whilst the Gunners have started the season in good form, sitting fourth in the Premier League table, they have struggled to keep clean sheets thus far under Unai Emery. With just two league shut-outs to their name, Arsenal have conceded the most amount of goals in the top four by some margin (13).

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

These defensive woes have been identified at the north London club and have manifested into an £8m bid for Ajax's starting left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, according to the Sun.

So far this season, injuries have plagued the left-back position in Arsenal's team with both Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolašinac struggling for fitness. This has left Emery somewhat in the lurch as he has recently been forced to play Granit Xhaka in this position.

The Swiss midfielder's lack of experience in defence showed in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace as Xhaka was guilty of giving away a penalty in the 83rd minute to gift the Eagles a late equaliser.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

At 26, Ajax's Tagliafico will soon be approaching the prime years of his career and represents a cheap and effective solution for the Gunners' left-back problem. Whilst Monreal may well retain his position as first choice left-back, Tagliafico would be an excellent understudy for the Spaniard.

Having played for Independiente between 2015 and 2018, the Argentinian left-back made a £4m move to Ajax in January and has impressed in his 15 appearances for the club thus far. His performances throughout the year even earned him a call-up to Argentina's final 23-man squad for the World Cup.

If Arsenal can pull this deal off for £8m in January, this would represent great value for money in such an inflated market.

Plenty of drama but the points are shared in south London#CRYARS pic.twitter.com/Eyml769bsc — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 28, 2018

Having given up their 11-game winning streak in dramatic style against Crystal Palace on the weekend, Arsenal next face Blackpool in the League Cup on Wednesday evening followed by a daunting test against Liverpool at the Emirates.