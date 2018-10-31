Barcelona faces Cultural Leonesa in the first leg of the Copa del Rey's round of 32 on Wednesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Barcelona enters the contest riding a three-game winning streak across all competitions. Last week, the Spanish giants defeated Inter Milan 2-0 in a Champions League group stage match, then beat rival Real Madrid 5-1 in an El Clasico fixture. Both contests marked the first Barca played without star forward Lionel Messi, who broke him arm on Oct. 20 against Sevilla. He is expected to be out of game action for a bit longer, though he has returned to training.

Cultural Leonesa is coming off a 3-1 win over Internacional in Segunda División B, the third tier of Spanish football. The club has already faced two opponents through the Copa del Rey draw, previously defeating Fuenlabrada on penalties in the second round before topping Lorca 3-0 in the third round.

Barcelona and Cultural Leonesa have only ever faced twice before. In 2009, they also faced off in Copa del Rey competition, with Barcelona winning both games.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: Sling TV, beIN Sports Connect. You can also watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.