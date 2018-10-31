Eddie Howe Hoping to Forget 'Disjointed' Bournemouth Display in Carabao Cup Victory Over Norwich

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has admitted that he is keen to move on from his side's disappointing performance in their 2-1 victory against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The Championship side enjoyed the vast majority of possession and also managed considerably more shots than Bournemouth, but it was the Cherries who struck first as Junior Stanislas opened the scoring. Norwich grabbed a deserved equaliser through Onel Hernandez, but Steve Cook struck shortly after to ensure Howe's side move on to the quarter-finals of the cup.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

After the match, Howe admitted that, despite the victory, Bournemouth were not good enough against Norwich. He is quoted by The Bournemouth Echo as saying: “[It was a] tough, tough night for us, Norwich played very, very well, full credit to them.





“We were below par, that made it a really difficult game for us. I thought we rode our luck but we got through and we’ll certainly take it. I need to speak to the players who played and get their thoughts.

"We just looked disjointed. We lacked a sharpness and a fluency in our game that’s usually there.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

“Overall it was a disappointing performance but I suppose there must be good elements for us to have withstood the pressure and found a way to win. It won’t be a game that I want to dwell on too much.





“It’s great to be in the next round but we know the performance is one we won’t want to remember for too long.”

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Bournemouth have now qualified for the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup for the second successive season, but they will be keen to improve on last season's performance, having fallen to Chelsea at this stage last year.

They have looked impressive since the start of the new Premier League season and currently find themselves in sixth place in the table, just two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.