'I'm So Lucky': Naby Keita Hails Liverpool Teammates & Claims He Has Improved Since Anfield Move

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita feels he has already improved as a player since arriving from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in the summer.

The 23-year-old moved to Anfield in a deal worth a reported £52m - adding extra depth to a central midfield pool that already contains the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and fellow new signing Fabinho.

The Guinean international has only completed 90 minutes once so far in the Premier League, but he feels that competition for places can only help take his game to the next level.

"I'm really happy to be able to play with them. I'm learning from their experience," Keita said, as quoted by the Mirror.





“I’m training with them and trying to get better; I watch them and the coach of course says, ‘You need to do this, you need to do this.’ That makes me feel like I want to do better, I want to progress. I’m so lucky and happy to train with them.

“The objective is collective, we’re a team. The team’s objective is my objective. I play for the team. Whatever we want to achieve, I’ll achieve with them.”

Keita went onto praise the influence of manager Jurgen Klopp, with the Reds having got off to an unbeaten start to their Premier League season.

“It is really special to have him as a coach.

“He is open, you can talk to him and he’s not there for just one player, he’s there for all of us. He is not focusing on one or another player; he is focusing on all of us. He cares and he looks after all of us. It’s a real pleasure to play for him.”

Keita's immediate focus will be attempting to regain fitness however, with a thigh injury picked up on international duty earlier this month currently leaving him sidelined.