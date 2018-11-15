How to Watch England vs. USA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch England host the U.S. men's national team on Thursday, Nov. 15.

By Kaelen Jones
November 15, 2018

The U.S. men's national team visits England for an international friendly on Thursday. Kickoff from Wembley Stadium in London is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

The game is being dubbed as the Wayne Rooney Foundation International after England manager Gareth Southgate announced that striker Wayne Rooney would be called up to make his final appearance for the Three Lions. Rooney, 33, is England's all-time leading goal scorer and has made 119 career caps with the national team. In August 2017, he announced his retirement from international football. This summer he joined the MLS's D.C. United after a year-long stint with Everton. Rooney will reportedly come off the bench for Thursday's fixture.

The United States will use the match as an opportunity to continue to acclimate its young players to the international game. Star players Christian Pulisic, Weston McKinnie and Tyler Adams are all featured in the USMNT squad for this international break after missing out on October matches against Colombia and Peru due to injuries.

Here's how to watch Thursday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2, Univision Deportes, UniMás

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

