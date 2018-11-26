Inter Vice-President Javier Zanetti Confirms Appointment of Former Juventus Chief Executive

Javier Zanetti has confirmed the appointment of football director Beppe Marotta at Inter, hailing the Italian as a great appointment.

Marotta, seen as one of the key men behind the success of Serie A rivals Juventus, left the I Bianconeri last month after announcing that he was not set to be offered a new contract by the club. That brought to an end an eight year spell in Turin, and it seems the Italian is set for a return to work with Inter after taking a short break from football.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

The club's vice-president Zanetti gave his approval of the appointment, insisting Marotta was already working to help Inter grow.

"We’re talking about a director with truly great experience and expertise, who will join a team of executives and who is working to help us grow," the Vice-President told Sky Sport Italia, according to Football Italia.

"Suning? I was recently in China with the owners: they have great ambition for Inter. We must keep growing and not stop here, carrying out many projects.

"The team are responding in a great way, so we have to do the same off the field. Steven Zhang? He’s giving out a great message. He’s becoming more and more attached to Inter’s history. Right now we have to support the team over the next month.

"There’s a lot of work to do, but we’re on the right track."

Inter sit third in the Serie A following a 3-0 win over Frosinone, courtesy of two goals from Keita Baldé and a strike from Argentine starlet Lautaro Martinez.