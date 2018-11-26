Inter Vice-President Javier Zanetti Confirms Appointment of Former Juventus Chief Executive

By 90Min
November 26, 2018

Javier Zanetti has confirmed the appointment of football director Beppe Marotta at Inter, hailing the Italian as a great appointment.

Marotta, seen as one of the key men behind the success of Serie A rivals Juventus, left the I Bianconeri last month after announcing that he was not set to be offered a new contract by the club. That brought to an end an eight year spell in Turin, and it seems the Italian is set for a return to work with Inter after taking a short break from football.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

The club's vice-president Zanetti gave his approval of the appointment, insisting Marotta was already working to help Inter grow.

"We’re talking about a director with truly great experience and expertise, who will join a team of executives and who is working to help us grow," the Vice-President told Sky Sport Italia, according to Football Italia.

"Suning? I was recently in China with the owners: they have great ambition for Inter. We must keep growing and not stop here, carrying out many projects.

"The team are responding in a great way, so we have to do the same off the field. Steven Zhang? He’s giving out a great message. He’s becoming more and more attached to Inter’s history. Right now we have to support the team over the next month.

"There’s a lot of work to do, but we’re on the right track."

Inter sit third in the Serie A following a 3-0 win over Frosinone, courtesy of two goals from Keita Baldé and a strike from Argentine starlet Lautaro Martinez.

